Vehicle struck by gunfire on Bishop Ford Freeway near Dolton, state police say

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a shooting Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-94 near 154th Street in Dolton, state police said.
A vehicle was struck by gunfire, state police said. No injuries were reported.
All lanes on I-94 have been reopened.
No further information about the shooting was immediately available. It was not known where the shots were fired from.
State police continue to investigate.