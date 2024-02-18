Englewood author debuts book on Black Chicago's influence on music, fashion, sports in pop culture

An Englewood author and journalist, Arionne Nettles, will debut book on Black Chicago's influence in music, fashion, sports in American pop culture.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From blues music, to fashion trends, to sports icons, the impact of Black communities in Chicago permeate throughout American pop culture.

Their influence often overlooked in mainstream media, but a local journalist is putting Black Chicago back on the map with her new book.

Englewood-native Arionne Nettles is the author of We Are The Culture: Black Chicago's Influence on Everything.

The book, which is set to be released in April, is her love letter to black people and Chicago culture.

Nettles visited ABC7 to talk about this labor of love, celebrating the black people and institutions that made Chicago and American culture what it is today.

You can pre-order the book here.