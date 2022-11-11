Dionne joins Val and Ryan to talk Black Friday deals, upcoming Chicago Bears game and new movies

If you had a time machine, what decade of their life would you go back too? One poll surveyed seniors to see what their answer would be.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Dionne Miller left the sports desk for a bit to join Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

Also, there's finally something for that person who walks too slow on the sidewalk. A tech startup has developed shoes that can help you walk 250% faster!

Veterans Q

Twelve months of dad bod eye candy await buyers of Veterans Q Barbecue Sauces & Rubs 2023 "Barbecue Boy Toys'' calendar. The veteran-owned Chicago area company released its fifth calendar since 2017 at a party at Parkside Pub in Huntley.

"Veterans are pretty nutty," said Steve Lulofs, president of Veterans Q. "We might as well get in our underwear and do boudoir-style calendars and hopefully kind of go viral."

Several models, fully-clothed but wearing sashes indicating their month, signed autographs and took photos with calendar buyers. Lulofs says the calendar is a fun way to promote the good Veterans Q does with its profits.

"Our mission statement is 'honoring and supporting veterans through barbecue," said Lulofs, an Army veteran who served in Iraq. Veterans Q donates 50% of its profits to veterans organizations, but in its first four years, donated 100 percent.

"It's hard to sustain a company when you donate everything you have so this year we went back to 50 percent of our profits," said Lulofs.

Veterans Q supports several organizations who give a large portion of their funding to veterans themselves, including Honor Flight Chicago and Operation Warrior Wishes. One non-profit, Veterans' Path to Hope, provides food, counseling, employment assistance and other services to Chicago area veterans.

"We could not do what we do without partnerships," said Laura Franz, Executive Director of Veterans Path To Hope. "Veterans Q is a part of a whole continuum of care that helps veterans in need."

Lulofs says his barbeque sauces, seasonings, and "Barbecue Boy Toys" calendar all exist to help support his fellow vets and it's not about making money.

"I have enough already and don't need a whole lot," said Lulofs. "Why not go ahead and give back?"

For more information about Veterans Q, click here.

Spend or save?

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - SPEND

The highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Black Panther, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has Wakanda protecting itself from outside threats in the wake of the death of King T'Challa.

"Spirited" - SPEND

"Spirited" is a musical adaptation of the classic Christmas story, A Christmas Carol. It stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

"The Crown: Season 5" - SPEND

Netflix's "The Crown" is entering its fifth season, which is set in the 90s and explores the fire at Windsor Castle, Diana and Charles divorce and Diana's explosive BBC interview.

"The Englishman" - SPEND

"The English" is a Western drama starring Emily Blunt who plays an Englishwoman seeking revenge against a man who she believes killed her son.

Bear-ly accurate prediction

Dolphins are some of the smartest mammals, but even they couldn't have predicted a Bear's loss last week. Will Ryan's "bear-ly accurate prediction" come true this week against the Lions?

It's been a long season so far, but as they say, "slow and steady wins the race." Ryan headed to Tin Lizzie's in Chicago to see if their famous turtle races can be the Bear's good luck charm.

Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!