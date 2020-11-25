Black-owned businesses in Chicago: City launches online guide to more than 500 shops, restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago has launched a new website to promote Black-owned businesses this holiday season.The newly-launched BlackShopFriday.com provides a guide to more than 500 local Black-owned businesses that can be searched by category and/or neighborhood.In 2019, the Chicago Urban League highlighted U.S. Census data that showed Black-owned businesses in Illinois have smaller sales receipts and fewer employees than other businesses -- contributing to a racial wealth gap that impacts Chicago communities.The city said it launched the Black Shop Friday campaign in partnership with the Urban League to help narrow the wealth gap and strengthen neighborhoods across the city.