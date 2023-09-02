1 Black men's empowerment conference, WAYMAKER Men's Summit returns to Chicago

The number one Black men's empowerment conference, WAYMAKER Men's Summit, returns to Chicago on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Willis Tower.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WAYMAKER Men's Summit, the number one empowerment conference for Black men in the country, will return to Chicago on September 15 and 16 at the Convene Center in Willis Tower.

The seventh annual two-day event, whose theme is "Breaking Out of Your Comfort Zone," will focus on giving Black men the tools they need to create strategies of growth for themselves and their families.

Cultural icons from business, entertainment, sports, and more gather to share their expertise in brand representation, personal equity, vision, and self-development tactics. Their voice, experience, and knowledge will be a critical addition to help turn the Black Men of today into leaders of tomorrow. Attendees will witness fireside chats from Dwyane Wade, Nick Cannon, Jacob Latimore, Jay Ellis, and more.

The summit bridges entrepreneurship, health and wellness, relationships, finance, and many other applicable topics. Attendees can also take advantage of complimentary services, including haircuts, manicures, professional headshots, and much more. Registration for the event is free. Tickets can be secured at WAYMAKER Summit.com.

Space is limited for the 2023 WAYMAKER Men's Summit. Men should register today at WAYMAKERSummit.com to secure seats for the 2-day upcoming event in Chicago, IL.