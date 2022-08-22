1 killed, another critically hurt after confrontation, shooting at Blue Island bar, police say

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting outside a bar in south suburban Blue Island Sunday, according to police.

Blue Island police responded to a call for shots fired in the 3400-block of 127th Street around 1 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds in the outdoor patio area of The Forge, officials said.

One victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The other victim, identified as 33-year-old Berthony Meus, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said preliminary information indicates a physical confrontation took place between the patrons, which was then followed by gunfire.

Police also said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Island Police Department at 708-396-7020.