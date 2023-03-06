Blue Line CTA trains were running with delays after a person ended up on the tracks at Division in Noble Square, Chicago fire officials said.

1 critically injured after ending up on CTA Blue Line tracks in Noble Square: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual was critically injured early Monday morning after ending up on the CTA Blue Line tracks in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital after the incident, CFD said.

The CTA tweeted just before 5:30 a.m. that Blue Line trains were standing at Division due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

Trains were running again with delays just before 5:45 a.m., the CTA said.

RELATED: CPD release image of suspect in armed robbery on CTA Red Line Grand station platform

It was not immediately clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.