The FBI is seeking to identify two suspects in a BMO Harris Bank robbery that happened in Addison, IL.

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for two men who were captured on a surveillance camera robbing a bank in west suburban Addison on Friday morning.

The agency released the photos showing the two men they're looking for. They can be seen holding guns.

Investigators said the suspects robbed a BMO Harris Bank on Lake Street just after 9 a.m. No one was hurt.

The FBI asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.