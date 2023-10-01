WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fox River boat crash: 1 dead after vehicle runs aground, slams into McHenry home, DNR official says

Surveillance video captures frightening moments near 600 block of Country Club Drive

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 2:21AM
Video captures moment boat slams into north suburban home
EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead after boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in McHenry on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in McHenry on Saturday afternoon, a Department of Natural Resources law enforcement official said.

Sgt. Eric Schreiber with the DNR said two people were on a boat near the 600 block of Country Club Drive when it ran aground and struck a house.

One of the people on the boat was pronounced dead on the scene, Schreiber said. Another person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Schreiber said the crash caused minor damage to the house. The frightening moments were caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Schreiber said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW