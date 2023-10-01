Fox River boat crash: 1 dead after vehicle runs aground, slams into McHenry home, DNR official says

One person is dead after boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in McHenry on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after boat crashed into a home along the Fox River in McHenry on Saturday afternoon, a Department of Natural Resources law enforcement official said.

Sgt. Eric Schreiber with the DNR said two people were on a boat near the 600 block of Country Club Drive when it ran aground and struck a house.

One of the people on the boat was pronounced dead on the scene, Schreiber said. Another person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Schreiber said the crash caused minor damage to the house. The frightening moments were caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Schreiber said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.