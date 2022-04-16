obituary

Bob Chinn, owner of Bob Chinn's Crabhouse in Wheeling, dies at 99

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(FILE) Bob Chinn's Crabhouse Restaurant in Wheeling.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Bob Chinn, owner of popular Wheeling restaurant Bob Chinn's Crabhouse, has died at age 99, the restaurant announced Friday.

The news was posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Today we lost a legend. It's with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, our friend, our family member- the one and only, Bob Chinn," the post said. "His larger-than-life personality and famous tastebuds gave us 99 fantastic years of excitement, innovation and countless smiles."



The restaurant hinted at plans to celebrate his life and legacy in the near future, and invited all of the restaurant's fans and customers to send in their stories about and photos of Chinn.
Related topics:
food & drinkwheelingobituaryrestaurant
