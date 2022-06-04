body found

Body pulled from Lake Michigan in South Chicago, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found and pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday morning on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body of an unknown man from the water in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 9:46 a.m., authorities said.

SEE ALSO | Body found off Wilmette shore ID'd as UIC student Daniel Sotelo weeks after girlfriend found dead

This incident is being investigated as a noncriminal death pending autopsy results, police said.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
