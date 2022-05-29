body found

Body found off Wilmette coast ID'd as UIC student Daniel Sotelo weeks after girlfriend found dead

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of missing University of Illinois student Daniel Sotelo has been recovered and identified, the Cook County medical examiner said Saturday.

This comes just weeks after the body of his 22-year-old girlfriend Natally Brookson was recovered from Lake Michigan. Sotelo and Brookson were both reported missing in April, according to police.

Wilmette authorities recovered a body from Lake Michigan about one mile offshore on May 22. Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed those remains were Daniel Sotelo based on dental records, Wilmette police said Sunday. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner's office, which is awaiting toxicology results.

Sotelo, 26, was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue and Brookson was last seen leaving work in the 5500 block of North Maplewood Avenue, police said.

Brookson's body was discovered May 2 near the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Chicago police.

No other details have been released about either death.

Sotelo and Brookson both attended UIC, where Brookson was pursuing a psychology degree, according to a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses.
