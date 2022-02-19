Man's frozen body recovered from rocks of Promontory Point in Lake Michigan, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a man was recovered Saturday afternoon from lakefront near Hyde Park, Chicago police said.The CPD marine unit responded to the 5500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 1:13 p.m.The man, described to have been about 60 was found frozen along the rocks of Promontory Point, according to the Chicago Fire Department.He was pronounced dead on the scene.Area One Detectives are investigating.