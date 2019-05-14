Kenosha shooting: Boy, 15, charged in shooting that killed Kaylie Juga, 16, and injured her mother

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that killed his ex-girlfriend and injured her mother.

Martice Fuller has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Fuller allegedly snuck into the teen's bedroom in her home in the 10900-block of 66 Street last Thursday and shot her multiple times. Court documents say Kaylie's mother Stephanie heard screaming and confronted Fuller before he shot her too, prosecutors said.

She survived after hiding in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said the attack was premediated. According to prosecutors, Fuller was recently expelled from school for stalking Kaylie.

He is being held on $1 million bond.
