Prosecutors to seek death penalty in murder of Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Hundreds of people lined up in silence to honor Rittmanic during a procession to a Bourbonnais funeral home Thursday afternoon.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Prosecutors said Monday they want to seek the death penalty for the two people accused of shooting and killing one Bradley police officer and critically injuring her partner.About a dozen officers, both with Kankakee County Sheriff and Bradley Police Department, showed up to court alongside family Monday where a Kankakee County judge denied bail for Xandria Harris.She is charged her with three counts of first-degree murder for Bradley police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and one count of attempted murder of Officer Tyler Bailey.The state's attorney is not only seeking life in prison for both, who appeared in court through video, but is now also calling for the death penalty. Attorney Jim Rowe submitted an official request to the United States Attorney General, as Illinois is not a death penalty state.According to Rowe, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan first shot Officer Bailey when the two officers knocked on their room at the Comfort Inn the night of December 29, then chased Rittmanic down the hallway of the hotel and shot her again."Darius Sullivan fired two shots from what we believe was Sergeant Rittmanic's service weapon, striking sergeant Rittmanic in or about the throat and or neck," Rowe said.There was audible crying in the court room as Rowe described how Harris, Sullivan's girlfriend at the time, assisted in disarming Sgt. Rittmanic for Sullivan to shoot her. Rittmanic later died of her injuries."At the time Sullivan fired those fatal shots to Sgt. Rittmanic, Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to just leave, 'you don't have to do this, please just go. Please don't. Please don't.' Throughout the entire interaction, she was pleading for her life." Rowe said.After the shooting, Sullivan fled, according to police. Harris gathered her belongings and two children - who were also in the room at the time - and left the hotel, separate from Sullivan."I think it's clear your honor that this defendant actively assisted and enabled Sullivan throughout the course of the murder of Sergeant Rittmanic and the attempted murder of Officer Bailey. And she was equally as responsible," Rowe said.Harris' attorney did not appear in court Monday. Sullivan remains in Indiana, where he fled after the shooting, and is fighting extradition to Illinois. Now authorities are working through the process of obtaining a governor's warrant to bring him to Illinois to face charges.