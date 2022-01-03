police officer killed

Marlene Rittmanic, Bradley Police Department sgt. killed, was 'leader in community policing'

Clancy Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais assisting with her arrangements
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bradley police warn of fraudulent fundraisers

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Bradley police sergeant killed in the line-of-duty last week is being remembered as "a leader in community policing."

Illinois State Police released a statement Monday morning on behalf of the family of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the Bradley Police Department, heralding her dedication to her work and thanking the community for their outpouring of support.

"Marlene believed in people and her ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their true needs; and work together to find a solution that produced the least disruption in people's lives," the statement said. "To her - the job was about making her community safe for everyone, she believed - and stated, 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should.'"

Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a motel shooting last week.

Rittmanic and her partner responded to a call Wednesday night of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn off of Route 50, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office has said. They went to the hotel room where the car's owner was staying when police say the people inside the room began attacking the two officers, shooting them.

Two suspects were eventually taken into custody after going on the run. Darius D. Sullivan was arrested in North Manchester, Indiana Friday morning, authorities said. Later that day, Xandria Harris turned herself in to Bradley police.

WATCH | Bradley police officer shooting suspect arrested in Indiana
EMBED More News Videos

Indiana police provide an update on the arrest of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Bradley police officer and wounded another.



Rittmanic was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020, the ISP statement said.

She was also a published poet, amateur photographer and film producer for family events, Bradley Police Department recruiting and community events.

"The community of Kankakee County came to a complete stop to stand in the cold to witness our hero, wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt - Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic-Stua be transferred from Riverside to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department and again from the Sheriff's Department to Clancy Funeral Home," the statement said. "We saw many familiar faces and complete strangers - We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss."

WATCH | Community honors Bradley police sergeant killed in line of duty
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people lined up in silence to honor Rittmanic during a procession to a Bourbonnais funeral home Thursday afternoon.



But the Bradley Police Department is also warning people of fake fundraisers claiming to be for Rittmanic.

The department said there are no fundraising pages from her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Fund at Federated Bank in Bradley. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Clancy Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, which is assisting with arrangements, which have not yet been announced.

They say no account will be created on GoFundMe and if you see one, they recommend reporting it as fraudulent.

However, there is one fundraiser page for Officer Bailey.



Rittmanic first became an officer in 2000 with the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department. She had been with the Bradley Police Department for 14 years, and her niece said she was just five years away from retirement. She leaves behind her wife, Lynette Stua.

"Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken," her family and colleagues said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bradleypolice officer killedpolice officer shotfraudofficer killedfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Bradley police warn of fake fundraisers for fallen officer
Illinois sheriff's deputy killed in multi-state crime spree
Brothers charged in Ofc. Ella French murder held in separate jails
Dispatchers working during deadly Chicago shootings of cops honored
TOP STORIES
Chicago, Cook Co. vaccine proof requirements take effect
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
3 shot on I-57; separate shooting damages car
CPS students return to class despite COVID test issues
Chicago weekend violence leaves 26 shot, 4 dead: CPD
Show More
Young burglary suspect shot by officer at BMW Westmont dealership
1 shot, 1 possibly stabbed during fight at Bridgeview banquet hall
Man charged in deadly Auburn Gresham crash: Chicago police
Boy, 12, killed in Englewood shooting inside home: CPD
Chicago Weather: Cold with plenty of sun Monday
More TOP STORIES News