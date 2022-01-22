Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey out of ICU 23 days after being shot, family says

Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were both shot in the line of duty on December 28 as they responded to a noise complaint at a downstate motel.
Rittmanic died of her injuries. Bailey was critically wounded and has been recovering at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
"In the short period since that night, we have given one release regarding Tyler's condition, delivered by Deputy Chief Anderson during an emotional press conference," Tyler's family said in a statement.
Sgt. Rittmanic's funeral was held last week.
Bailey's family thanks the community for their support who have been flying flags, tying blue ribbons on their trees and turning their porch lights blue each night in honor of the officers.
A prayer service was held Jan. 10 at St. Rita of Cascia on Chicago's Southwest Side.
"In the days following the incident, we stood by simply praying Tyler would survive. During the following three weeks, we have watched Tyler give everything he has to fight for his life," the family said.
According to the family, Bailey has shown small improvements each day. Earlier this week, he was moved from the intensive care unit to standard hospital care and is no longer in critical condition.
"It appears likely that Tyler will soon be released from the hospital to begin his next phase of treatment," the family said. "While there remains a long road ahead for Tyler in his recovery, it's an incredible feeling to be able to share this information with the community that has been with us every step of the way."
