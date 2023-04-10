Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to select new police superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson paid a visit on Monday to striking teachers on the picket line outside Chicago State University.

But, a top priority for Johnson as he prepares to lead the city will be selecting the next Chicago police superintendent. A new civilian oversight committee is now taking applications and has until mid-June to nominate three finalists for Johnson's consideration.

"We're looking for someone who's compassionate, someone who's collaborative, someone who's competent, someone who has the trust and the voices of the rank and file members. Someone who obviously understands the value and importance of constitutional policing," the newly-elected mayor said.

ABC7 caught up with former Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who believes an internal candidate might be what Chicago needs at this time.

SEE ALSO | Meeting of the mayors: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson begin transition of power

"I think first, we got to get the morale of the police department back in shape. So I think there's going to have to be someone that can rally the troops and get them out here being the police again, being proactive cops while still being constitutional," the former CPD superintendent said.

Eddie Johnson said he spoke with Brandon Johnson several times during the campaign.

"I found him to be very reasonable, willing to listen and I can tell that he absolutely wants to bring the city back together," he said.

Chicago FOP President John Catanzara, who had a combative relationship with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said Brandon Johnson has a clean slate in his mind. He's hopeful about Johnson and the next superintendent.

"Whoever comes in needs to repair the morale the damage that David Brown has done with his policies, and this mayor for the last three-plus years," Catanzara said. "Because, it is in the toilet. And, I don't know how quickly that can be turned around. But, you pick the wrong superintendent, and we're in for a long four years."

Part of the process in selecting the next police superintendent is a series of public forums aimed at gathering community input. The first one is scheduled for Tuesday on the West Side.