Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson to begin transition of power Thursday

Brandon Johnson, the next mayor of Chicago, will meet with Lori Lightfoot Thursday to begin the transition of power.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a meeting of the mayors Thursday.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is heading to City Hall to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The start of the transition of power is set to take place Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Cameras are invited, for some of it.

This is their first official meeting since Johnson won the election Tuesday night.

Johnson and Lightfoot were political rivals for months as they both competed in the race for mayor. Lightfoot lost her chance at a second term when she finished third on Feb. 28.

As for the mayor-elect, he spoke Wednesday about the need to unite Chicago, concentrate on public safety and crime, and his desire to bring together City Council.

"What I want to see is that everyone gets to participate; I'm looking to unite and bring people together. The type of divisive nature that has separated our communities in a way that have left us incredibly damaged, we're gonna put an end to that," Johnson said.

Johnson's win captured the attention of many, including President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, he called Johnson to congratulate him on his victory.

Johnson will make himself available to the media after the meeting.