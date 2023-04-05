Chicago mayoral election results: Brandon Johnson elected next mayor as Paul Vallas concedes

Brandon Johnson will serve as the next mayor of Chicago after winning Tuesday night's election, with Paul Vallas conceding the race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brandon Johnson will be out thanking voters after becoming the projected winner in the Chicago mayoral election.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Johnson has 51% of the vote with 286,647 votes, with Vallas having 49% of the vote with 270,775 votes.

Johnson celebrated his victory over Paul Vallas Tuesday night

The 47-year-old Cook County commissioner won the race to become the mayor of Chicago in a come from behind victory by a candidate who was largely unknown six months ago.

The progressive Democrat faces the challenge of bringing together a city divided on how to deal with crime and other big issues.

Tuesday night he said he's ushering in a new chapter for the city.

"The truth is the people have always worked for Chicago," Johnson said. "Whether you wake up early to open the doors of your businesses or wear a badge to protect our streets or nurse patients in need or provide childcare services, you have always worked for this city and now Chicago will begin to work for its people. All the people."

In his victory speech, Johnson struck a triumphant and highly optimistic note. He talked about how tonight means the civil rights movement and labor rights movement have finally won, and said his government will be a government that truly belongs to the people of Chicago.

He also ended his speech saying this is a time to "celebrate the revival and the resurrection of the City of Chicago."

The former Chicago public school teacher was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, with the CTUs president releasing a statement saying, "Today, Chicago has spoken. Chicago has said yes to hope; yes to investment in people; yes to housing the unhoused, and yes to supporting young people with fully-funded schools. It is a new day in our city."

Meanwhile, Democrat Paul Vallas, the former CPS CEO and city budget director stood before a crowd of stunned supporters Tuesday night when he gave his concession speech.

"It's time for all Chicagoans to put aside their differences and to walk and to work together supporting the daunting work ahead for our next mayor," Vallas said.

Governor JB Pritzker also released a congratulatory statement, saying in part "I'd like to congratulate Mayor-elect Johnson on his victory. I am committed to a productive partnership that advances our shared priority of making Chicago an even better place to live, work, do business, and raise a family."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement saying, "I congratulate Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on his hard-fought runoff victory this evening. It is time for all of us as Chicagoans, regardless of our zip code or neighborhood, our race or ethnicity, the creator we worship, or who we love, to come together and recommit ourselves to uniting around our shared present and future. My entire team and I stand ready to collaborate throughout the transition period. As always, I will continue to root for the city I call home, and to work toward more equity and fairness in every neighborhood. I am hopeful and optimistic that the incoming administration will carry forth our work to that end."

Brandon Johnson will take office next month. He will be sworn in on May 15.