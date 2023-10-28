Gateway for Cancer Research aims to 'end cancer as we know it' through clinical trials

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder of the importance of research and treatment for the disease.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder of the importance of research and treatment for the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 18 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer every year. Nearly 5,370 people are diagnosed with cancer in the United States every day, which is why Gateway for Cancer Research has invested more than $105 million to advance more than 227 cancer clinical trials that have offered hope and healing to more than 10,000 men, women and children around the world.

Doctor Stacie Stephenson, Vice Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, joined ABC 7 Chicago, to share some vital information about the importance of cancer research, and how it can "end cancer as we know it."

On November 4, Doctor Stephenson and her co-chair Mr. Richard J Stephenson will open the doors to their private residence in Barrington Hills, IL, for the 32nd Annual Cures Gala. This exclusive, unforgettable evening will be hosted by pop icon and member of multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC, Joey Fatone, and world-class entertainment from GRAMMY Award nominee, diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Robin Thicke. One hundred percent of funds raised will go directly towards early-phase cancer research. To reserve your table or purchase tickets, visit https://gatewaycr.org/curesgala/.