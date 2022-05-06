Ozinga unveils all-pink concrete truck for breast cancer awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alivia Ozinga is making Chicago proud after she got the attention of her father, who is the president Ozinga.The young girl wanted her father's company to paint one of the mixing vehicles pink to bring awareness to breast cancer and contribute to the community the company serves.So, her father, Justin Ozinga, made it possible. On Thursday, the mixing truck was painted. On Friday, Ozinga, a local construction materials company, unveiled the pink truck on ABC7 Chicago. The pink mixing vehicle will be seen on the roads around Chicago starting next week."Our company's purpose is to make a positive impact on individuals, their families and the community for generations," Justin Ozinga said. "Our trucks are easily recognizable and having one painted with pink and white stripes is a small way we can bring awareness to such a plaguing disease."The pink ready mix truck is a 2015 Kenworth W900B. It runs on compressed natural gas. The vehicle was given truck number 0001 as a testament to the one in eight individuals who are diagnosed with breast cancer.Ozinga's traditional red-and-white-striped concrete mixers can be found throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and South Florida.