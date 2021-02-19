building fire

Bridgeport fire leaves 7 Chicago firefighters hurt

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire in Chicago's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood Friday morning left seven firefighters injured.

The fire broke out about 7:15 a.m. in a building in the 2700-block of Lowe Avenue.

At least one Chicago firefighter was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher, condition unknown.

Chopper7HD was over the blaze, and large flames were visible.

Chicago fire officials said seven firefighters were being taken to get medical care, but their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

CFD spokesman Larry Langford said the firefighters suffered from some burns and falls but will be fine.



It was not immediately clear how the fire began in the single-family, two-story building.

A man was able to safely escape before the fire department got there. He lived there with four dogs, fire officials said.

The fire is out and firefighters are now watching for hot spots.

