1 shot, 1 possibly stabbed during fight at Bridgeview wedding reception venue, police say

Bridgeview police questioning person of interest
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 shot, 1 possibly stabbed during fight at Bridgeview banquet hall

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A fight broke out during a wedding reception at a Bridgeview banquet hall Sunday night, resulting in one person being shot and another possibly stabbed, police said.

The reception was taking place at Paradise Banquets, located at 9220 S. Harlem Ave. About 9:30 p.m., the fight broke out inside and several shots were fired, Bridgeview police said.

One person was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Another suffered an injury to his hand. He was possibly stabbed, police said.

Both injuries were considered non-life threatening, and a person of interest is being questioned by police.

