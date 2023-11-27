Food trucks became the targets of Brighton Park robberies in Chicago on Sunday.

At least 3 food trucks robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three food trucks were robbed in Brighton Park on Sunday evening.

The workers told ABC7 three suspects pulled up with large guns, demanding money.

Police said this all happened just after 5:30 p.m., with one of the incidents happening near 39th and Kedzie. The suspects flashed their guns and got away with the worker's belongings.

Another incident happened just down the road, near 31st and Kedzie, where three food trucks were lined up on the street.

One of the trucks was able to lock up before the suspects got in, but a worker there said three suspects robbed the two trucks in front of her.

The witness said this is the fourth time in two weeks that those trucks have been robbed. She explained what unfolded tonight.

"Three guys, they came and walk into the street, and one of the guys, he had a large gun, and the other, two, they had pistols," she said.

The victims said roughly $700 was stolen.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and police said no one has been arrested.

