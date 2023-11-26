WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Woman shot during armed robbery in East Garfield Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 5:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot during an armed robbery Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

The 49-year-old victim was parking her car just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when three people approached her, Chicago police said.

The offenders showed handguns and demanded the woman's property, police said. One of the offenders shot the victim in the upper abdomen while removing her belongings.

The woman was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

