chicago shooting

Brighton Park shooting leaves 3 men hurt, 1 critically

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were hurt Sunday, one critically, in a triple shooting in Brighton Park.

A 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 22-year-old were standing in an alley in the 3000-block of West 44th Street about 1:15 p.m. when several people approached them and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was hit in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Chicago violence: 40 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

The 20-year-old was hit in the elbow and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A bullet grazed the 22-year-old in the buttocks, and he refused treatment, police said.

No one was in custody later Sunday. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkchicago shootingtriple shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
40 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Protestors say Latrell Allen's $1M bond is unjust without CPD body cam footage
Chicago firefighter's son, 12, shot in Woodlawn park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters demand apology from CPD, mayor after Loop clash
House explodes in east Joliet: Will County Sheriff's Office
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
Man arrested after car crashes into IDOT truck blocking Dan Ryan exit ramp
CPD announces arrest of suspected looter caught on camera
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Less than 1K in Chicago area still impacted by ComEd outage
Show More
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Wisconsin reports 685 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Former Gov. Jim Thompson dead at 84
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly-cloudy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News