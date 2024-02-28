Illinois judge rules to expedite appeal hearing on 'Bring Chicago Home' referendum before primary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A state judge has agreed to speed up the city's appeal of a ruling blocking the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum.
In an order filed Wednesday, lawyers on both sides were told to have their arguments ready for next week.
On Monday, a formal ruling brought the fight over the referendum to a higher court.
The referendum asks voters to change the "real estate transfer tax" on home sales more than a million dollars.
A lower court judge ruled the question on the ballot vague and unconstitutional last week.
The City of Chicago and the Chicago Board of Elections hope to have a ruling prior to the primary election on March 19.
