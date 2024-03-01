Brookfield Zoo changes name to 'Brookfield Zoo Chicago'

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo has a new brand ahead of spring.

The west suburban zoo is now known as "Brookfield Zoo Chicago."

Crews could be seen replacing signs and banners at the zoo this week.

SEE ALSO | Brookfield Zoo animals receive Valentine's Day treats: VIDEO

The name change is the first significant transformation in nine decades. The zoo will celebrate 100 years in 2034.

"Our refreshed identity serves as a springboard, marking the beginning of our visionary commitments for the zoo's next century," said Dr. Michael J. Adkesson, president and CEO of Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

The new logo replaces the longtime bison symbol with a lion. It's reminiscent of the stone statues that greet guests at the zoo's entrance.