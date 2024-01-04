Brookfield Zoo announces free admission days for January and February

A photo from October 27, 1922, shows the official groundbreaking ceremony at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo 100 years ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo is asking you to avoid hibernating this winter and come out to see a multitude of animals for free.

Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission on certain days during January and February; although, a parking fee still applies.

The free days will be Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Jan. 2 - Feb. 29, 2024.

In addition, admission is free to the Zoo's Hamill Family Play Zoo and Hamill Family Wild Encounters.

Guests will be able to see some of the animals that tend to enjoy the cooler temperatures like the polar bears, snow leopards, bison, Amur tigers and the zoo's 1-year-old brown bear siblings, Tim and Jess.

For those who prefer a more tropical climate, many of Brookfield Zoo's animal habits replicate regions that are warm, like Tropic World.

This space is home to western lowland gorillas and orangutans; the Living Coast, where Humboldt penguins reside; and the Swamp, where the zoo's flamingos can be seen.

For more information, visit BrookfieldZoo.com.

