brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo offers free admission Tuesdays, Thursdays

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Visit the Brookfield Zoo for free on Tuesday.

Zoo residents Ahava, a 5-month-old snow leopard cub; Whirl, an Amur tiger and the majestic bison all enjoy the colder temperatures.

EMBED More News Videos

Sasha, an Amur leopard was born on March 3.



Each Tuesday and Thursday in October and November are free with a reserved ticket.

Online reservations are required with times available in 20-minute increments from 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 Humboldt penguin hatchlings
EMBED More News Videos

Brookfield Zoo welcomes two Humboldt penguin chicks that hatched in late June, zoo officials announce.



Parking tickets also have to be secured before arriving at the zoo, and a parking fee of $15 per vehicle still applies, according to the zoo.

Only outdoor animal exhibits are accessible to guests as the Brookfield Zoo follows Phase 4 guidelines from the state, according to a release.

In December, the free days move to Mondays and Tuesdays.

"Dinos Everywhere!," which features 40 animatronic dinosaurs, is still open to the public through November 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbrookfieldzoobrookfield zoobaby animalsanimals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Brookfield Zoo welcomes new penguin chicks
Brookfield Zoo's Amur leopard cub ready to meet guests
Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos, Shedd Aquarium prepare safety protocols for reopening
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of Illinois could see restrictions re-imposed as COVID-19 cases surge
Chicago could return to Phase 3 rules due to surging COVID-19 cases
McKinley Park stabbing wounds at least 3 people: fire officials
IDES acting director responds to criticism of IL unemployment services during COVID-19
Protestors demand Northwestern University abolish police department
2 women killed in Logan Square crash
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
Show More
Chicago Weather: Dry, cool Tuesday
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
COVID-19 surge prompts Elmhurst schools to go remote
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into NY canal
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
More TOP STORIES News