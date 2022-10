Animals at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo feast on Halloween pumpkins

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo is getting into the spooky season.

Zoo keepers dropped off some Halloween-themed treats for the animals this week.

From the tortoises to porcupines, and even the goats, the animals had a nice pumpkin snack.

You can catch other animals get their pumpkins this weekend during the final weekend of the Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" celebration.