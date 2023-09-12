WATCH LIVE

Body found in Lake Michigan ID'd as missing swimmer Bryan Jackson: medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:17PM
A body pulled from Lake Michigan has been identified as as missing swimmer Bryan Jackson. He disappeared near 31st Street Beach last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in Lake Michigan had been identified as a missing swimmer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Bryan Jackson was pulled from the water on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man went missing last week while boating with friends.

Officials received a call after 9 a.m. last Tuesday for a person missing from a 27-foot boat about one mile from the shore.

Friends on the boat told authorities that person went out for a swim just north of 31st Street Beach and never returned.

His cause of death is under investigation.

