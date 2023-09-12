Body found in Lake Michigan ID'd as missing swimmer Bryan Jackson: medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in Lake Michigan had been identified as a missing swimmer.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Bryan Jackson was pulled from the water on Saturday.
The 38-year-old man went missing last week while boating with friends.
Officials received a call after 9 a.m. last Tuesday for a person missing from a 27-foot boat about one mile from the shore.
Friends on the boat told authorities that person went out for a swim just north of 31st Street Beach and never returned.
His cause of death is under investigation.