Body found in Lake Michigan ID'd as missing swimmer Bryan Jackson: medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in Lake Michigan had been identified as a missing swimmer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Bryan Jackson was pulled from the water on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man went missing last week while boating with friends.

Officials received a call after 9 a.m. last Tuesday for a person missing from a 27-foot boat about one mile from the shore.

Friends on the boat told authorities that person went out for a swim just north of 31st Street Beach and never returned.

His cause of death is under investigation.