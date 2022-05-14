Buckingham Fountain switches on for summer today

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Buckingham Fountain will flow again beginning Saturday with the annual "Switch on Summer celebration."Now in it's eight year, ComEd and the Chicago Park District celebrate what's known as the unofficial start to summer in Chicago.The free event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. today, featuring family-friendly entertainment and booths with access to ComEd resources.Buckingham Fountain welcomes millions of visitors a year and will celebrate its 95th anniversary this May."The Fountain is one of Chicago's most beloved attractions and it continues to bring great joy and amazement to city residents and visitors, year after year.," said Chicago Park District Interim General Superintendent & CEO Rosa Escareño.