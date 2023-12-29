WATCH LIVE

Man robs BMO Harris Bank in Buffalo Grove, FBI says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 29, 2023 12:56AM
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is searching a man wanted for robbing a bank Thursday afternoon in the north suburbs.

The bank robbery happened before 3:30 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank located at 500 W Half Day Rd. in Buffalo Grove, the FBI said.

The suspect used a note to demand money and implied that he had a handgun, the FBI said.

The FBI has released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is a white man in his 30's, who was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, a baseball cap, dark pants and white sneakers, and he had facial hair and acne scars on his face.

The suspect remains at large.

No further information was immediately available.

