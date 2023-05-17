WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Buffalo Grove High School classes canceled Wednesday after small fire

By WLS logo
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 3:40AM
Buffalo Grove High School classes canceled after small fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Classes are canceled at Buffalo Grove High School Wednesday after a small fire Tuesday night.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes are canceled at Buffalo Grove High School Wednesday after a small fire Tuesday evening.

Village of Buffalo Grove officials said at about 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Buffalo Grove High School for reports of a fire alarm. When they arrived there was smoke coming from a room.

A small fire was found and quickly put out, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

School officials were at the scene and decided to close the school on Wednesday. Village officials said families should receive more information before noon Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW