Buffalo Grove High School classes canceled Wednesday after small fire

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes are canceled at Buffalo Grove High School Wednesday after a small fire Tuesday evening.

Village of Buffalo Grove officials said at about 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Buffalo Grove High School for reports of a fire alarm. When they arrived there was smoke coming from a room.

A small fire was found and quickly put out, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

School officials were at the scene and decided to close the school on Wednesday. Village officials said families should receive more information before noon Wednesday.