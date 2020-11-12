Built To Last: Season 5

Season 5 Episodes:

is an informative series of half-hour specials exploring the skill, training and artistry of trade union members and contractors. The series of specials highlights the projects they've worked on and the people whose lives they have touched.Highly trained members of the skilled labor force have always played an important role in economic development throughout the United States and have made significant contributions to communities across Chicago and the suburbs. Season Five examines how the use of skilled union labor ensures quality and safety while interweaving profiles of some of the talented people who comprise the members of America's Labor Unions with real life stories of the people they've helped.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we cheer for champions, build good buildings to make good neighbors, and put on a parade for those that built a nation.Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson introduce us to a mother who's building a community, a young man who's sparking a career, and a band holding a note for charity.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they experience the joy of children, the empowerment of mentorship, and importance of protecting our planet.Join hosts Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North as they salute every great generation and meet some brave families ready to take on every challenge.Join hosts Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North as we explore the atomic frontiers, experience the resilience of warriors, and hit some home runs!Join hosts Mark Nilsson and Monica Pedersen as we visit a museum that celebrates African American history, scale new wooden horizons, and feel the turf below our feet.Join us as Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson get dapper with Ad men and women, find some soul in old prison walls, and see how the trades keep you healthy.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we take a journey through Chicago's transit system, raises some bridges, and lift up communities.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we build a world-class concert hall, share some father-son bonding time and cheer on the Special Olympics.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we dive into the life and times of Frank Lloyd Wright, and we begin building a home for a wounded warrior.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we get theatrical, meet a prolific construction company, steep in luxury living and train with the IBEW.Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we lay some lumber with the CTA, go behind the scenes at Wrigley, and build an expansion for Easterseals.is produced in association with Chicago-based AnswersMedia.