Built To Last: Season 6

BUILT TO LAST is an informative series of half-hour specials exploring the skill, training and artistry of trade union members and contractors. The series of specials highlights the projects they've worked on and the people whose lives they have touched.

Season 6: Episodes:



Episode 1: What's Old is New
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they visit a vintage steam engine show, explore new wood technologies, help a friend in need, and keep the lights on.

Episode 2: Going For The Crown
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they kick off a real-world challenge, upgrade the fitness of a high school, and crown a new queen.

Episode 3: Virtual Realty
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they tour river-front property, augment their reality, support our women in trades and bond with a local family.

Episode 4: Floats, Boats and Hospital Coats
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they explore a grand piece of architecture, fight an invasive species and, celebrate contributions of immigrants to American culture.

Episode 5: Protecting our Water, Streets and Neighbors

Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they check out a trade giving back, go high-tech with streetlights and see how plumbers protect the health of the nation.

Episode 6: Rebuilding Together
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they follow carpenters, electricians, plumbers and painters who work together on this annual day of rebuilding homes for those in need.

Episode 7: Foundation of the Nation
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they explore our aging infrastructure, see how it's crumbling right beneath our feet, and unearth possible solutions to repair it.

Episode 8: Crossing Thresholds
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they discover a unique job program, see how one union helps members earn degrees, and a disabled veteran gets a new home.

Episode 9: Graduation, Conservation, and Innovation

Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they visit a nationwide safety program, meet a Marine turned mason, dive into water conservation, and look up at new building solutions.

Episode 10: Moving Through Traffic, a Career, and Into the Future
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they learn how traffic flows, see the future of SRO's, learn why labor isn't just muscle, and tour a factory changing construction.

Episode 11: Visions of the Future
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they visit a place for those without sight, follow a high schooler into the trades, see construction efficiencies, and reward a laborer.

Episode 12: Feelin' the Flow
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they follow the flow of natural gas, pension fund investments, career paths and the source of life.

BUILT TO LAST is produced in association with Chicago-based AnswersMedia.
