Burglars steal ATM from South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two burglars broke into a Far South Side Restaurant and stole the ATM inside Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary took place in the 1900-block of East 95th Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police said the thieves pulled up to the sandwich shop in a dark van, tied a rope to the door, and used the force of the vehicle to pull the door down.

They took the cash machine and drove off, and still haven't been found.

No one was injured. Area South detectives are investigating.
