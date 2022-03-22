shooting

Burr Ridge shooting: Police searching for suspect near Extended Stay America hotel

Burr Ridge shooting took place in area of 15 W 455 South Frontage Road, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are telling Burr Ridge residents to lock their doors as they search for a shooting suspect near Interstate 55 Tuesday afternoon.

Burr Ridge Police said the shooting took place in the area of the Extended Stay America hotel located at 15 W 455 South Frontage Road around 3 p.m.

Police said the suspect they are looking for is a male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black hoodie.

Around 5 p.m., Chopper7 spotted investigators searching near Gower Middle School, about a mile away from the scene. Police have not yet said if that search is connected.

Police said anyone in that area should secure their homes or businesses and call 911 immediately if they see a person matching the suspect's description.

Police declined to share additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

