Police investigating after workplace shooting in Burr Ridge, IL leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Burr Ridge, IL shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt; police investigating

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Burr Ridge police are expected to give more information Wednesday about a deadly workplace shooting in the southwest suburb.

The incident began Tuesday with the workplace shooting. Burr Ridge police responded to reports of a shooting at an office park at 16W475 S. Frontage Road about 3 p.m. and found two victims.

Police said one man was shot dead at the scene and a female coworker was injured. Police said the shooter then fled that location.

Police are withholding the identity of the man who was killed, pending notification of his family. Information on the other victim's condition was not immediately available.

Police said they believe the two victims and the shooter did know each other.

A massive manhunt was launched to find the shooter after he fled the scene, and nearby residents and businesses were warned to lock themselves inside. Police said the gunman was found dead by suicide about 5 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Madison Street, about a mile and a half to 2 miles from the original shooting scene, near Interstate 55 and Route 83.

"We received a 911 call, but we had a perimeter set up. He was within our perimeter," said Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden. "When officers closed in on him, he took his own life by gunshot. He is deceased."

Residents were being asked to avoid the area near 79th and Madison streets due to the heavy police presence as the investigation continues. Investigators roped off the sprawling crime scene, and cordoned off sections of a nearby frontage road and neighboring parking lots.

Police planned to interview witnesses about what might have triggered the suspect to shoot two colleagues.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

