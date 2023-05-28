Driver David Fullard was removed from his job after a Charlotte, NC bus shootout with passenger Omarri Tobias was caught on video.

Caught on camera: Argument turns into shootout between bus driver, passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Newly released surveillance video captured harrowing moments inside a North Carolina bus.

There was a shootout between a driver and a passenger in Charlotte, with other passengers caught in the crossfire.

Transit officials said last week, 22-year-old Omarri Tobias, began arguing with driver David Fullard after asking to get off between stops.

"I dare you. Touch me," Tobias could be heard saying.

Tobias then pulled out a gun, appearing to point it at Fullard. Fullard then pulled out his own gun, and the shootout began.

Bullets shattered the Plexiglas of the driver's cab. Two other passengers ducked for cover.

The driver was wounded in the arm. Tobias was shot in the abdomen.

Fullard continued to shoot at Tobias after he crawled away and ran off the bus. Both are recovering from their injuries

That driver is now off the job.

"We don't want anyone possessing weapons on our vehicles," said Interim Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Brent Cagle.

The transit system said Fullard didn't properly deescalate the situation and was not allowed to bring a gun to work.

The driver's attorney, Ken Harris, said his client feared for his safety.

"I hear it from a lot of my clients. What they want to do is do their job, but they also want to get home," Harris said.