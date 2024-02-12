Employees were held at gunpoint during first break-in

Chicago crime: Plumbing business on Lincoln Avenue victim to third break-in within 2 months

The owners said the business is 100 years old, and suspects held plumbers at gunpoint during an early morning break-in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plumbing and heating business on the North Side was broken into Monday morning for the third time in two months.

The crime happened in the 4300-block of North Lincoln Avenue.

"I can promise you we're gonna get hit again," Fettes Love and Sieben owner Scott Hoffman said. "This is just ridiculous."

The most recent robbery happened Monday morning at around 4:15 a.m.

Thieves broke a window and stole hand tools, pipe threaders and other power tools. The owner said in all, over $100,000 worth of equipment has been stolen.

"They just want the tools," he said. "They're expensive pieces of equipment."

Hoffman's business was also broken into last Wednesday at 5 a.m. and Jan. 18 at 6 a.m.

In both instances, thieves broke a window and stayed inside 15 minutes before leaving with tools.

During the Jan. 18 robbery, employees were held at gunpoint.

"My two plumbers that came in early and had guns to their heads," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he reached out to city officials and his ward alderman for help. He said the plumbing company has been around for 100 years.

"We're in a great neighborhood on the North Side and our hands are tied," he said. "Nothing is being done. It's terribly upsetting. It's awful."

Hoffman said some of the equipment that was stolen had Apple AirTags attached; police told him they were tracking it.

So far no arrests have been made.

