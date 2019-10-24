gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstransgenderbusinessgender identitywomen's health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
Berkeley manholes will now be called 'maintenance holes'
Minnesota moves toward banning 'conversion therapy'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Teachers strike march during mayor's budget address, classes canceled Thursday
Resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner
There's a scientific reason you crave junk food when you don't get enough sleep
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Ministers question CPD Supt. Johnson's role in alleged Laquan McDonald cover-up
Show More
Child calls police to report parents' apparent fatal overdose in Griffith
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
6 prisoners hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Illinois jail
Lakeview theater opens stage to students during teachers strike
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
More TOP STORIES News