Race and Culture

Black & Powerful: Black Opal CEO Desirée Rogers

By and Colin Evans
EMBED <>More Videos

Black & Powerful: Black Opal CEO Desirée Rogers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Seeing is believing," is the premise of "Black & Powerful," a long-form streaming series created by ABC 7 Chicago.

Leaders in government, entertainment, education and more, discuss the personal and professional experiences that led them to become the person they are today.

In episode five, ABC7 Race & Culture Reporter Will Jones has a conversation with Desirée Rogers, the CEO of Black-owned beauty brand Black Opal.

Rogers is a well-known businesswoman in the Chicago area who knew at an early age that she wanted to be a leader.

"As a young child, they would often say, 'what do you want to do or be when you grow up?' And I would say, 'in charge of something,'" Rogers said.

Rogers has an impressive background. Before she and Co-Owner Cheryl McKissack acquired Black Opal in 2019, Rogers was the CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, served as the White House Social Secretary for the Obama administration, and was the former director of the Illinois State Lottery.

"I like to win. I don't lose. Lose is not in my vocabulary. Failure is not in my vocabulary," Rogers said.

Rogers credits her curiosity as one of the driving forces in her journey, and she encourages young leaders to embrace opportunities to learn and develop new skills.

"You will tell yourself directionally what's going to be good for you," Rogers said. "The steps don't end. You have to enjoy each step. Enjoy that development, enjoy what's around you."

Rogers has overcome challenging times in her professional and personal life, including a battle with breast cancer, but said her persistence never waned.

"I learned I am strong. I am actually a warrior and I will do what it takes to live," Rogers said.

Rogers said she is comfortable in her own skin and she's excited to co-own a beauty brand because she wants other women, especially women of color, to feel the same confidence.

Watch more episodes of Black & Powerful here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopafrican americansblack owned businessrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Beloved Chicago social justice icon remembered for advocacy in Asian American community
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank returns $2.7M to homeowners
Illinois bill banning hair discrimination in schools inspired by boy, 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot inside River North parking garage
Construction worker killed in sidewalk collapse
Boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel, search underway
Gun used in deadly Chicago, Evanston shooting spree has long history: report
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Chaotic scene after Belmont Cragin shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
1,600 layoffs coming at IL Jeep Cherokee factory
Show More
Japanese Americans reflect on WWII concentration camps, racism today
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
4 key takeaways on the US response to pipeline ransomware attack
Beloved Chicago social justice icon remembered for advocacy in Asian American community
More TOP STORIES News