Coronavirus Indiana: Restaurants in Lake County can begin reopening at half capacity Monday

By
HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- More businesses and restaurants will reopen Monday in Lake County, Indiana as part of the second phase of Governor Eric Holcomb's reopening plan.

Restaurants, malls, salons can reopen with restrictions in place, including social distancing and only 50 percent capacity allowed.

Les Café in Highland, a staple in this community for 16 years, will officially open it's doors to customers once again at 6 a.m.

Owner Bill Les says he lost 75 percent of his business during the shutdown and is ready to welcome customers once again.

"We are trying to be good stewards of what's been entrusted to us, like yes, we want to be open but we don't want to get people sick," Les said. "Our bleach bucket is our best friend."

Nail and hair salons, barbershops, spas and more can reopen by appointment and with restrictions as well.

Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is encouraging everyone to keep in mind that the threat of COVID-19 hasn't gone away. He says business owners should take all the necessary precautions. He also said Indiana has a new program to help them provide personal protective equipment for their workers.

"Me, being a resident and also representing the city of Gary, Gary as well as Lake County has one of the larger number of cases in the state," Melton said.

The governor hopes to have the whole state up and running again by July 4
