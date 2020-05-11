coronavirus indiana

Lake County readies to reopen Monday under Indiana Gov. Holcomb's phased plan

By
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- The road to reopening Indiana moves into the next phase Monday with more businesses ready to welcome customers back. But tougher restrictions remain in place in Lake County, where there's a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

An antique shop owner in Hammond has mixed emotions about retailers in Lake County being able to open up their doors Monday under Gov. Eric Holcomb's phased reopening plan.

"I am excited in the fact that we can make money, but it is really scary health wise," said Karen Maravilla, owner of It's Just Serendipity. "It doesn't do any good to make money if you get sick and die."

All but three Indiana counties entered the second stage last Monday. The three counties have higher concentrations of COVID-19 cases.

In the second stage, retail and commercial businesses can reopen at 50% capacity.

Joshua Halpern's two jewelry stores in Lake County have been closed since March.

"It has been as bad as you can imagine," Halpern said. "I had to lay off and furlough 90% of my staff."

Halpern and his employees have been prepping the stores to get ready for customers, installing plexiglass, putting out masks, gloves and sanitizer.

"I don't think anybody even realizes how much this is going to add to people's budgets this year," Halpern said.

Lake County restaurant and bars that serve food will be able to open at 50% capacity May 18, as part of the second stage.

"We as owners get to make our own decisions too," said El Taco Real Owner Raymundo Garcia. "I am probably going to wait another week after that."

For the rest of northwest Indiana, restaurants and bars that serve food can open at 50% capacity Monday.

The mayor of Portage is hoping cases don't spike in her community.

"I think no one wants to go backwards in this so everyone is going forward as carefully as we can so we don't take 10 steps backwards," said Portage Mayor Sue Lynch.

With many restrictions remaining in place in Illinois, elected officials and business owners in northwest Indiana say they hope it doesn't fuel the spread of the virus here.

"We have a lot of people coming across the state line, and since Illinois is still closed, I am a little worried that people might be coming over here more since we are opening," Maravilla said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslake county indianaportagehammondsocial distancingcoronavirus indianalake county, indianaeconomycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
What to know about Indiana's 24,126 COVID-19 cases
Do you have unclaimed property?
Indiana churches hold first in-person services amid pandemic
Schererville teachers help protect first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports under 2K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 12 days
Blue Angels announce Chicago flyover to salute health care workers
Families locked out of Chicago-area cemeteries on Mother's Day
NW Side church holds services in 'passive resistance' to stay-at-home order
Do you have unclaimed property?
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
Man robbed of duffel bag with $4.5K by armed masked man outside Rosemont hotel
Show More
Dying COVID-19 patient sings last words to family
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 77,741 COVID-19 cases
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
More TOP STORIES News