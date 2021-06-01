cyberattack

Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack, just weeks after Colonial Pipeline

By Rob McLean, CNN Business
GREELEY, Colorado -- Major meat producer JBS USA suffered a cyberattack on Sunday.

The attack affected servers supporting its IT systems in North America and Australia, the company said in a news release.

"The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation," JBS said. "Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers."

It is unclear who carried out the cyberattack. JBS said it is working with an incident response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

JBS USA is part of JBS Foods, which it says is one of the world's largest food companies. It has operations in 15 countries and has customers in about 100 countries, according to its website. Its brands include Pilgrim's, Great Southern and Aberdeen Black.

The attack comes a few weeks after a cyberattack targeted Colonial Pipeline, which forced a six-day shutdown of one of the United States' largest fuel pipelines. The pipeline has since returned to normal operations.

Later in May, Microsoft said it believed the hackers responsible for last year's SolarWinds attack targeted 3,000 email accounts at various organizations - most of which were in the United States.

