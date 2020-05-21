Reopening Indiana: Most of state can move to next stage earlier than planned, Gov. Eric Holcomb says

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Most of Indiana is ready to move ahead into the next stage of reopening two days earlier than planned.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that most of the state will move into Stage 3 on Friday. Lake, Cass and Marion counties will have to wait until June 1, however.Stage 3 of Indiana's reopening plan will allow for social gatherings of 100 people; stores and malls can reopen at 75% capacity; gyms, YMCAs and fitness studios can also reopen with restrictions; and campgrounds can reopen.It's welcome news ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. The main drag through downtown Valparaiso has stirred out of hibernation."There's energy and there's some vibrance coming back, so it's very positive to see people out and enjoying the outdoor dining we have in downtown Valpo, it's tremendous," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.Restaurants have been back to socially distant, full dining service for more than a very busy week now."Go from two months of everything just kind of floating along with just doing to-gos, then it was open the floodgates and man, did they come in," Chef Aaron Kujawa said."It's a total transformation," restaurant owner Evan Costas said. "The parking on the street was just empty. To me, it feels like we're back to normal, there's cars going up and down Lincoln Way. There's people out and about, eating out. It's exciting."And now retail shops and gyms are ready to join in that post-quarantine boom. The boutique Integrated Movement training space will work out clients again in person for the first time in months."We're a by-appointment-only studio, so we can adhere to all social distancing guidelines making sure it's more of a clean, controlled environment," owner Andrew Wallen said. "Versus a gym setting where you're around a lot of people and might not know what's being cleaned."Fewer trainers will operate in separate rooms, and there will be more cleaning, less gym socializing."We do 30-minute sessions," Wallen said. "So when your 30 minutes are up, we're going to have to move you on and start with the next person."In Indiana, face masks are only a recommendation for the general public, inside and outside. With larger gatherings now legal, some people aren't ready to dive back into pre-COVID scene so quickly."I think we still need to be really cautious," resident Natalie Miller said. "I think sometimes we forget how severe it can affect a healthy individual and families."As summer unofficially kicks off this weekend, much of Indiana's beachfront will reopen and retailers will come out of their COVID-forced closures.