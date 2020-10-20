marijuana

ZenLeaf, Aurora's 1st recreational marijuana dispensary, opens

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first recreational marijuana dispensary in west suburban Aurora opened its doors Tuesday.

ZenLeaf is on Route 59 near the Naperville border. Earlier this month, nearby Naperville saw its first recreational marijuana dispendary open its doors.

The company estimates the store will produce at least $1 million a year in tax revenue for Aurora. The company has also said it has hired about 40 employees

Rise Naperville, suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, holds grand opening

"Cannabis is no longer a stigma or a product of the shadows," said Damar Hampton, ZenLeaf store manager. "it is something that brings people of all backgrounds, ages and perspectives together."

Last week, the Illinois Department of Revenue announces that the state has collected more than $100 million in the first eight months since recreational marijuana was legalized on January 1.
